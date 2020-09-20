1/1
Charles "Steve" McFall
Charles "Steve" McFall Charles "Steve" McFall, 60, was born on October 31, 1959 to Gerald Lee and Patricia (Bradshaw) McFall in Kansas City, Mo. Steve passed away on Sept 14, 2020 in Kansas City, KS after a valiant battle with Pancreatic cancer. He proudly served in the US Marine Corps from 1977-1987 as Staff Sergeant. Steve was a driving instructor and over the road driver for 15 yrs. Steve was proceeded in death by his parents and half brother Jarrod O'Donnell. He is survived by two children, Shawn McFall and Dawn Iddings. Two half siblings on his mom's side, Chris Herron and Kelly O'Donnell and two half siblings on his dad's side, Emily McQueen and Jerrylee McFall. Six grandchildren. Loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing. Avid lover of music of any genre. Likable and humorous. Will be greatly missed by all who knew him.


Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 20, 2020.
