Charles Michael Collins Charles Michael Collins, of Shawnee, Kansas died June 12 , 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri. Mike was born in Kansas City, Kansas on December 22, 1946 to John and Mary Collins. He attended Bishop Ward High School and attended Central Missouri State in Warrensburg before being drafted into the US Army. Mike was stationed in Ft. Meade, Maryland, where he was with the Army Security Agency. After returning to Kansas City he graduated from Central Missouri State with a degree in Speech. Mike's 39 year career was spent in Industrial sales until he retired in 2009. Mike is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sue, two daughters, Stephanie Stimac (Rob) Shelly McCall (Shea), and a son Clinton Collins. Alex Wallace, Tommy McCall, Zackary McCall, MaKayla Stimac, Angela Buckwalter (Luke), Cameron, Liam, and Keagan Buckwalter all called him Grandpa. He leaves brothers Johnny Collins, Mark Collins (Elaine) James Collins and a sister Darlene Aiman (Henry). He was preceded in death by his son Michael, his parents and his sister Catherine (Jim) Taylor. He leaves numerous nieces and nephews and cousins. Mike was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend to many. His best years were spent at his home at the Lake of the Ozarks, or the pond as he loving referred to it, where he enjoyed fishing, boating, and sitting on the deck smoking a cigar and watching the lake activity. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Sacred Heart Church in Shawnee, Kansas. Visitation begins at 9:30 a.m. with a rosary starting at 10:45 followed with the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Private family burial will be held at the National Cemetery, Leavenworth, KS. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or iCare Ministries PO Box 12004, Overland Park, KS 66282. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 16, 2020.