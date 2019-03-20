Kansas City Star Obituaries
MUEHLEBACH FUNERAL HOME
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
Charles Mount
Charles Wm. "Chuck" Mount, II., Charles Wm. "Chuck" Mount, II, 82, passed away March 16, 2019. Visitation will be 9-11 am Saturday, March 23 rd at Our Lady of Presentation Parish, 130 NW Murray Rd, Lee's Summit, MO followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Kansas City Hospice. Chuck was born in Pittsburg, KS on August 21, 1936 to Dr. Charles and Kathleen (Keating) Mount. He was a 1953 graduate of Bishop Hogan High School and Pittsburg State Teachers College in 1961. Chuck entered and served his country in the US Army and US Marine Corp. He retired from Summit Specialties. Chuck is survived by his wife, Anna Marie; children Theresa, Sharon, Mike (Shari), Julie (Norman), Chuck, Phil (Kaye) and Alida; grandchildren, Roseanna Trout (Lance), Ricky Rohaus, Lena Rellihan (Sean), Faith Mount, Julia Mount, McKenna Mount, Emily Mount, Sophie Mount, Michael Oswald; 8 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Kathy Dolan and a brother, Tom Mount. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.muehlebachchapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 20, 2019
