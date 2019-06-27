Charles Leonard Mueller Charles Leonard Mueller, born December 5, 1930 passed away Sunday June 23, 2019 at Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Overland Park. Charlie grew up in Humboldt, Kansas and married Carol Lasley of Chanute on May 25, 1952. Charlie and Carol moved to Overland Park in 1957. They had four children: Christy Branson, Cathy Ross (Mark), Craig Mueller (liz), Connie Ward (Craig), eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Charlie was predeceased by his parents, Gus and Dorothy Mueller, four brothers, one sister, and daughter Cathy Ross. Charlie was a Carpenter's Foreman and worked for the George Will Company for 34 years. Charlie enjoyed many years at the Lake of the Ozarks and he loved wood working. He was a gentle man, loved his wife and family immensely. Services will be held at Louisburg United Methodist Church, Louisburg, Kansas on Monday, July 1, Visitation at 10:00, Service at 11:00. He will be laid to rest next to his daughter, Cathy at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Olathe, Kansas. The family suggests donations to the or the .



