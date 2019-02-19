Charles Murphy Wells 1987-2019 Charles "Murphy" Wells died February 13th, 2019. Murphy was born in Kansas City, Kansas and lived his life in Johnson County, Kansas. He was a firefighter in the United States Army Reserve, with whom he completed a tour on active duty in Afghanistan. He worked as contractor, remodeling homes, and most recently as a journeyman bench jeweler, designing and creating fine jewelry. He is remembered as an outstanding soldier, loving husband, son, and brother. Murphy was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents. He is survived by his wife, Gretchen; mother, Diana Braun (Desoto, KS); father, Lawrence Wells and wife, Beverly (Merriam, KS); and his sister, Elizabeth Wells, and avid traveler. The family invites friends on Thursday, February 21st to Holy Trinity Catholic Church (13615 W 92nd St, Lenexa, KS) for a personal tribute to Murphy at 0915 before the funeral mass at 1030, with procession to internment on post at Fort Leavenworth at 1230. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Murphy's honor to the Great Plains SPCA and KCUR public radio. (Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arr: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, (913) 438-6444)



Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary