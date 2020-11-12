Charles Nebgen

May 20, 1935 - November 10, 2020

lees summit, Missouri - Charles W. Nebgen

Charles Wallace Nebgen, loving husband and father, 85, of Lee's Summit, Missouri passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 14th at Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Charles was born May 20, 1935 in Grain Valley, Missouri, son of William and Ethel (Johnson) Nebgen on a farm located on what is now called Nebgen Road. Early in life, he worked as a farmer and served in the Navy Reserves. He also worked as a Tunneler and Pipe Layer for over 30 years. Later in life, he began a new career as a maintenance Supervisor for the city of Oak Grove, MO. He was a great provider and never missed a day of work. He loved tinkering in his garage with small projects and mowing with his John Deere tractors. Charles enjoyed travel, sports, and fishing. However, spending time with family was always his favorite pastime.

He was preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and wife of over 50 years, Mary Frances (Adams) Nebgen.

Charles is survived by 5 children; Richard Alexander of Buckner, MO; Susan Kay Winchell (John) of Independence, MO; William Nebgen (Rhea) of Blue Springs, MO; Brenda Madaris (John) of Lee's Summit, MO; and Mike Nebgen (Angie) of Santa Rosa, CA; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441





