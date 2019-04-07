Kansas City Star Obituaries
Charles O. "Charlie" Calliotte Sr.

Charles O."Charlie" Calliotte Sr. 1933-2019 Charles O. "Charlie" Calliotte, Sr., 85, of Kansas City, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019 at the Kansas City Hospice House. All services held at St. Thomas More Church, 11822 Holmes Rd., on April 8th. Rosary prayed at 9:30am, Visitation following, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Born July 12, 1933 in Stuttgart, AR, Charlie was a U.S. Navy veteran, a retired employee of Hallmark Cards, enjoyed watching the Chiefs and Royals, and was one of the very first to be in the St. Patrick's Day Parade! He is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Georgia; and many familyand friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Charles O. "Smokey"Jr.; parents, Louis and Catherine; two brothers, three half-brothers, and two half-sisters. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions suggested to St. Thomas More Church, and Kansas City Hospice House. Condolences may be expressed at www.MuehlebachChapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 7, 2019
