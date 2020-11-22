1/
Charles (Bob) Palmer
1926 - 2020
November 19, 2020
Kansas City, Kansas - Charles R. (Bob) Palmer, 94, of Kansas City, KS, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 19, 2020. Visitation will be from 12:00-1:00 PM with a Funeral Services at 1:00 PM Tuesday, November 24, at the Porter Funeral Home, 1835 Minnesota Ave. Kansas City, KS. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Community of Christ Church.
He was born February 5, 1926 in Springfield, MO. He served in the U. S. Navy (Seaman First Class) in the South Pacific during WWII and was retired from General Motors after 42 years. He was a member and Deacon at the Bethel Community of Christ Church. He was an avid hunter, angler, volleyballer, jogger and volunteered until his early 80's.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Bertie Palmer, wife of 28 years Bonnie, sisters Novelle Charles, Tina Palmer, Evelyn Maples and Lindell Gough, and daughter Cecilia Miller. He is survived by his wife of 26 years Flora Lucille (Ropp) Palmer, daughter Denise (Bill) Harnden of Tonganoxie, KS, son Denny (Amy) Palmer of Lenexa, KS, step children James L. Vitatoe, Jr., Mona L. Salazar, Guy L Vitatoe, 15 grandchildren, 27 great-children and 6 great-great grandchildren.



Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Porter Funeral Home
NOV
24
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Porter Funeral Home
