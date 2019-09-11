|
Charles "Charlie" Passler Sr. Charles "Charlie" Passler Sr., 90, of Edwardsville, Kansas, passed away in his home Saturday, September 7, 2019. Charlie was born November 17, 1928, in Kansas City, MO. Charlie married his wife Vera Uzelac, they spent almost 60 years together and raised 4 children. Viewing will be held Friday, September 13, 2019, from 11:00 am 1:00pm with services to follow, at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 701 N. 94th St. KCKS. The family would like to invite you to a Celebration of Life following the services at Edwardsville Community Center. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Special Olympics or Cancer Action of Kansas City. Charlie was a man who lived life to the fullest and loved to share stories about his life. He often talked about his time as a meat cutter in the West Bottoms. He also enjoyed talking about his time on the Sheriff's Patrol, but perhaps what Charlie was best known for were his days cockfighting and breeding game roosters. He would regale you with stories of the people he met, who became like family to him. Along with the stories of his chickens came the fish tales. One of Charlie & Vera's favorite past times was fishing together, with friends, or their grandchildren. Surely, he & Vera will once again be fishing and playing cards with Jack & Betty Mize. Everyone who knew Charlie fell in love with him. Even those who met him briefly went home knowing they had met someone truly special. Charlie was born to Marion J. Passler Sr. & Netti Adair Passler, both preceding him in death. Also preceding him in death were his wife Vera (Uzelac) Passler, brothers Samuel, Warren, and Marion "Jr." Passler, grandson Bernie Charles Passler, great granddaughter Lily Michelle Passler. Charlie is survived by daughter Sandy Pierceall (Joe) of Kansas City, KS, sons Chuck Passler (Susan) of Tracey, MO, Bernie Passler (Lori) of Edwardsville, KS, & Joey Passler (Debbie) of Kansas City, KS; and 7 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; 9 great-great grandchildren. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.chapelhill-butler.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 11, 2019