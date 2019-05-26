Kansas City Star Obituaries
Charles "Reggie" Quick Charles "Reggie" Quick was born on February 11, 1931 to Elmer S. and Ruth L. (Miller) Quick in Rhineland, MO. He had two sisters, Dolores Louise Quick and Ramona June Quick. The family moved to Columbia, MO in 1937 where he attended Ridgeway Elementary and graduated from Hickman High School in 1949. He served in the US Navy from 1950-1954. In 1956, he moved back to Columbia and went into business with his dad for Skelly Oil Co. and then was a salesman until 1963; he then operated Downtown Skelly from 1963-1981. He was an ardent Kansas City Chiefs fan and was a Red Coater for 50 years. He is survived by wife of 62 years Shirley Quick; sons, Scott R. Quick, Brad A. Quick, Daniel B. (Toni) Quick; grandchildren Maxwell H. Quick, Samuel M. Quick, Mia E. Quick Griffin, Hadlie M. Quick; and great grandchildren, Dawson Tucker Griffin and Decker M. Griffin. Memorial service 2:00pm Tue, May 28, 2019 North Cross United Methodist Church. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Inurnment White Chapel Cemetery. Service under the direction of White Chapel Funeral Home, Gladstone, MO. Memorial gifts to Missouri Veterans Home Cameron, MO or North Cross Church.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 26, 2019
