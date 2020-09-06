1/
Charles R. Grun
1929 - 2020
{ "" }
Charles R. Grun Charles R. "Dick" Grun, 90, of Kansas City, MO passed away September 2, 2020. Dick was born September 13, 1929 in New Hampton, MO to the late Dr. Roy and Edith Grun. Dick was in the US Army and served in the Korean Conflict. Dick received his B.S. in Industrial Arts and his Masters in Industrial Arts. Dick worked for Ravenwood, MO and the North Kansas City School Districts. He was a member of Hillside Christian Church, Elks Club and the VFW. He was also a golf instructor at Hodge Park in KC, MO. He is survived by his wife Mary E. Grun, children Steve (Patty) Grun and Linda (Phil) Hopkins. Grandchildren Matt Hopkins, Kevin Hopkins, Kelly Twyman, Brooke Wahlert, Courtney Grun-Winn and Ryan Grun and 9 great grandchildren. Service 1:30pm Wednesday Hillside Christian Church, family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Internment White Chapel Cemetery, Gladstone, MO. Memorial gifts hopewrx.org. Services under the direction of White Chapel Funeral Home.


Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 6, 2020.
