Charles R. Hunter Jr. Charles R. Hunter, Jr. "Charlie," passed away peacefully at the age of 58 on June 2. He was the loving father of his only child, Kimberly Donnelly, and father-in-law to her husband, Jewell Donnelly. He was the proud grandfather of Jadrik and Journee Donnelly. He is also survived by his mother, Donna Antin, and sisters Cindy Davies and Merri Hunter and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. Charlie always loved tinkering with machines and recalled fondly his time in the Navy. He always had a furry friend to love. He will be sorely missed by his family.



