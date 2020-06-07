Charles R. Mosier
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles R. Mosier Charles Raymond Mosier, 87, of McLouth, KS died May 28, 2020. He was born on August 23, 1932 in Uniontown, KS to Raymond Bowles and Esther Pauline Mosier. He graduated from Uniontown High School in 1950, where he was a letterman in football, basketball and track. He earned a track scholarship to Pittsburg State University. Drafted into the Army after his junior year, he spent two years in Munich, Germany, then returned to Pittsburg to earn a BS in Business in 1956, a Master's in Business Education in 1957, and a Specialist's in counseling and psychology in 1972. He married Evelyn Loretta Lero on June 22, 1959, in Bloomington, IL. They had three children: Linda of Eagle, CO; Michael of Holton, KS; and Raymond of Basehor, KS. Charles and Evelyn enjoyed traveling, visiting 9 countries, as well as a number of US destinations. He loved camping, hiking, hunting and fishing. As hobbies, he enjoyed reading and painting. He worked as an auditor and inspector for Western Casualty and Surety Co. for three years and then joined State Farm Insurance as an underwriter in Bloomington, IL, followed by Greeley, CO. Three years later he returned to Uniontown, KS to teach business classes in the high school, where he also developed a counseling program. He later joined Kansas City Kansas Community College as a business instructor in 1972. He taught there for 22 years, with the last 12 years as chairperson and Dean of the Business Division. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn, of the home, his 3 children, 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren (with an additional one expected), and his sister, Helen Nuzum of Arma, KS. The family plans on a private celebration of life. A memorial scholarship fund will be created in Charles' honor at Kansas City Kansas Community College.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alden-Harrington Funeral Home
214 Oak Street
Bonner Springs, KS 66012
913-422-4074
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved