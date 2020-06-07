Charles R. Mosier Charles Raymond Mosier, 87, of McLouth, KS died May 28, 2020. He was born on August 23, 1932 in Uniontown, KS to Raymond Bowles and Esther Pauline Mosier. He graduated from Uniontown High School in 1950, where he was a letterman in football, basketball and track. He earned a track scholarship to Pittsburg State University. Drafted into the Army after his junior year, he spent two years in Munich, Germany, then returned to Pittsburg to earn a BS in Business in 1956, a Master's in Business Education in 1957, and a Specialist's in counseling and psychology in 1972. He married Evelyn Loretta Lero on June 22, 1959, in Bloomington, IL. They had three children: Linda of Eagle, CO; Michael of Holton, KS; and Raymond of Basehor, KS. Charles and Evelyn enjoyed traveling, visiting 9 countries, as well as a number of US destinations. He loved camping, hiking, hunting and fishing. As hobbies, he enjoyed reading and painting. He worked as an auditor and inspector for Western Casualty and Surety Co. for three years and then joined State Farm Insurance as an underwriter in Bloomington, IL, followed by Greeley, CO. Three years later he returned to Uniontown, KS to teach business classes in the high school, where he also developed a counseling program. He later joined Kansas City Kansas Community College as a business instructor in 1972. He taught there for 22 years, with the last 12 years as chairperson and Dean of the Business Division. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn, of the home, his 3 children, 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren (with an additional one expected), and his sister, Helen Nuzum of Arma, KS. The family plans on a private celebration of life. A memorial scholarship fund will be created in Charles' honor at Kansas City Kansas Community College.