|
|
Charles R. Sullwold Charles R. Sullwold passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at home in Kansas City, KS surrounded by his loving wife, Dottie and son, Bret. Charles was born on February 12, 1945 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Ruth and Harvey Sullwold. Charles enlisted in the United States Airforce at the age of 18 and served proudly and with honor in the Vietnam War. Charles met his wife, Dottie Charboneau, in 1977 and they were happily married thereafter. Together they built a beautiful life in Kansas City, Kansas and enjoyed serving the community in many different ways. Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Harvey Sullwold; his granddaughter, Christina Butters; and his grandson Aaron Stafos. He is survived by his wife, Dottie Charboneau, of the home; his sons, Bret Charboneau and Richard Peel, Jr.; his daughters, Sheila Mazzucco, Tamara Dunahoo, and Denise Stafos; his brother, David Sullwold, and three nieces, Susan, Sherry, and Stephanie; his grandchildren James Butters, Nathan Denton, Zachary Denton, Joshua Peel, Lindsay Peel, R.J. Stafos, Tyler Stafos, Jared Stafos, and their spouses; his great-grandchildren; his valued friend and "co-pilot" Jose Maderos; and dear friend Janie Shirk. Services to remember Charles and celebrate his life will be on Friday, October 25, 2019 with the visitation from 4:00-7:30 pm and funeral service at 7:30 pm at the Iglesia Misionera El Verbo de Dios at 700 Washington Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66101. Food will be provided after service. Burial procession will start at the same location on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 8:30 am. Dottie and Bret would like to thank family friends James "Poppy" Vazquez, Jose Maderos, and Maddie Waldeck; Kansas Hospice and their nursing staff; Sister Servants of Mary in KCK; sister-in-law Margaret Raines and his niece Mia Raines; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Wanda and John McMahon, and all family and friends for their help with taking care of Charles throughout this process.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 23, 2019