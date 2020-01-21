Home

Charles R. Venneman Charles R. Venneman, born April 11, 1922, passed at the age of 97 on Friday January 17th, 2020. A Rosary will be Thursday, January 23rd at 5 pm at Porter Funeral Home (8535 Monrovia, Lenexa) with visitation to follow from 5:30-7pm. Funeral Mass will be Friday, January 24th at 10 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church (13615 W 92nd, Lenexa). Burial will be Friday, January 24th at 2pm at Resthaven Memorial, Chillicothe, Mo. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Full obituary at www.porterfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 21, 2020
