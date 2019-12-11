|
Charles R. Wooten Charles R Wooten, 81, of Overland Park, KS, was escorted by Angels to Heaven on Dec 6, 2019, in Scottsdale, AZ. Charlie was born 3/12/1938, the only child, of Marion & Lucille Wooten, owners of Wooten Drugs in Cassville, MO. During Charlie's senior year at Cassville HS, he was the top basketball scorer in the entire Big Nine Conference. Charlie scored 305 points in 16 games and was named to the first team of an All Star selection and to Boys State. He was quarterback of his high school team and excelled at Pole Vaulting. He attended the University of Missouri on a basketball scholarship and was a proud member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. He graduated with a degree in Marketing/ Communications in 1960. He went on to receive a degree in pharmacy from UMKC in 1966. He opened his Wooten Drug Store in Prairie Village in 1966 and later opened Wooten's Hallmark and Wooten Liquors in 1990. Charlie is survived by his wife of 30yrs, Jan, 3 sons, Charles,Jr (Heidi), Shawn (Lena), Derek (Misha), stepson, Austin (Beth), niece, Jennifer, 8 grandchildren, Carter, Kailey, Bergen, Andrew, Diana, Nadia, Skylar, and Ella, and his beloved constant companion, Coco Chanel. Charlie Wooten will be remembered for his exceptional personality, always a People Person!! To say he was a CHARACTER is an understatement! He was bigger than life, and loved a good time! He loved golf and was a member of Indian Hills CC (Mission Hills,KS), Desert Horizons CC (Palm Desert, CA), Bighorn Club (Palm Desert,CA), DC Ranch CC (Scottsdale, AZ). He loved to travel including many times to the South of France, Amalfi Coast, Paris and Rome, also Morocco, Switzerland, Germany, London. He didn't do many museums but knew every Night Club! Charlie was a believer in Eternal Life through Jesus Christ, and was a member of the Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod. He also believed in the importance of passing this on to our children and their children...no greater gift can a parent give. A private graveside burial service is scheduled on December 20th. Donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley, Scottsdale, AZ. No flowers please.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 11, 2019