Charles Reece Jr. Charles Reece Jr.,72, KCMO, passed away Sept 13. Service, Sat Sept. 26, 2p.m. at DEH Funeral Directors. Visit 1pm-2pm. Burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arr: DEH Funeral Directors, (816) 763 9100.



