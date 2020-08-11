1/
Charles Robert Fehr
Charles Robert Fehr Charles Robert Fehr, 79, Olathe, KS, passed away on August 6, 2020 at the Evergreen Community of Johnson County. The Funeral Liturgy will be held at 5:00 pm on Thursday, August 13, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 21650 W. 115th Terrace, Olathe, KS. The family suggests that memorial contributions be sent to St. Paul Catholic Church Building Fund or Alzheimer's Association. Charlie was born on June 4, 1941, in Sandusky, OH. He was the son of Charles G. and Pearl Fehr. He was raised in Jackson, MI with his brother, Tom, and sister, Diane. He attended Kalamazoo College from 1959-62, and he graduated from the University of Michigan in 1964, with his B.S. in Electrical Engineering. He got his first job with AT&T, and met his future wife, Mary Frances Carroll, in San Francisco, CA with a group of friends after work. He and Mary married in Kansas City, KS, on August 12, 1967. Rather than being transferred back East, they moved to Kansas City, where he began a new career with North Electric. He was hired by CBM, Inc. in the mid-1970's. He worked there until his retirement in 2002 as a Manufacturer's Representative. He spent his retirement days enjoying friends and family, golfing, fishing and laughing with his grandchildren. A life well lived. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com)


Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 11, 2020.
