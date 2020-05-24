Charles Robert Gill
Charles Robert Gill 1945-2019, age 74, he passed away on 12-08-2019. He was born in Kansas City, Kansas, and graduated from Washington High School. He then went to Pittsburg State on a baseball scholarship as a pitcher. He was a Sgt. in the Vietnam War, in the 101st Airborne, 87th Infantry. He earned a Bronze Star and 3 Purple Hearts. Chuck worked at the Union Pacific Railroad as a trainman for 45 years. He was survived by his wife Sharron Yong Gill for 45 years. He is survived by 3 adult children and 4 grandchildren. Chuck passed away from a long struggle with cancer.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 24, 2020.
