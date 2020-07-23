Charles Robert Smith Charles Robert Smith, 89, Mission, KS died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the University of Kansas Medical Center. Charles will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony in Wamego City Cemetery, Wamego, KS. A public celebration of Charles's life will be held at a later time. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Abdallah Shrine's Crippled Children's Transportation Fund or to the Rotary Foundation. Charles was born February 28, 1931 to the late Charles and Margaret Smith in Kansas City, Kansas. Charles graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1948. He went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Washburn University and a master's degree in Guidance Counseling from the University of Kansas. Charles started his career in education in 1959 with the Shawnee Mission School District. He went on to teach at Old Mission Junior High, Shawnee Mission West and served as the Vice Principal. He was inaugural principal for Trailridge Middle School when it opened in 1967. In the mid-70's, Charles was promoted to the district offices as the Director of Pupil services until his retirement in 1994. Charles was a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity, National Education Association, the Screen Actors Guild, and American Federation of Radio and TV Artists. He also was a member of the Elks Lodge #808 in Salida, CO. Charles was also a proud Rotarian and was a charter member of the Lenexa Rotary Club where he served as Past District Governor, Dist. 5710 and Past Charter President of the Lenexa Rotary Club. He was awarded the Paul Harris Fellowship Award by the Rotary International. Charles was also a member of the Lenexa Masonic Lodge #135 and Abdallah Shrine where he was a member of the Joker's Club. Charles also served as the consumer member of the Kansas State Board of Mortuary Arts. Charles was most proud of being a member of MacGeezers and the Head Wrangler at the "Lazy S Bar Nothin' Ranch." Charles is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Wallace Blaine Smith. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years Patricia Pitney Smith; his children, Mark (RoxAnne) Smith; Nancy (Glen) Stramel; Bruce (Kim) Smith, Carol (Aaron) Garton; 7 grandchildren, Jason Smith; Nathan Smith; Grant (Rachael) Stramel; Todd Stramel; Blair (Bob) Harris; Macauley (Kelsey) Garton; Ally Garton and five great grandchildren. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com
