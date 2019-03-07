Kansas City Star Obituaries
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Charles Ronald Lohr Charles Ronald Lohr, 79, passed away March 2, 2019 after a courageous battle against cancer. "Ron" was preceded in death by his parents Ann and Charles and two sisters. He is survived by his wife, Nella, their daughter and son-in-law, Melanie and Tracy Miller, and grandchildren, Lohren and Blake. Services will be held in Dayton, OH at Baker-Hazel & Snider. Memorials in Ron's name may be made to the (www.kidney.org). Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 7, 2019
