Charles Michael (Mike) Ryan Charles Michael (Mike) Ryanwas born October 21, 1950, and passed away May 21, 2020. He was born in Smithville, Missouri, to Charles A. and Betty L. Ryan. He spent his childhood in Gladstone, Missouri, with his father Charlie and mother Beverly Sue, brother Gary and sister Debbie. Mike grew up playing competitive baseball and softball as a young man. An avid sportsman, he thoroughly enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and closest friends. He was a graduate of Oak Park High School, class of 1968. Mike entered the electrical apprenticeship program in 1969, becoming a proud member of IBEW Local 124. As a field electrician, estimator, and service department manager, he worked for Evans Electric, Boese Hilburn, and Capital Electric, retiring in 2012. He took great pride in being able to work with his father and was sincerely appreciative of the lifelong friends he made throughout his career. Mike met the love of his life, Janet (Swanson) in 1975, and the two were married on May 27th, 1978. During their 45 wonderful years together, they traveled to many places with their family and after retirement, just the two of them. Every day was a blessing when they were together. Mike loved his family with all his heart. His two sons, Jared and Blake (Alicia), brought him so much joy in life. From coaching their sports, to vacations, family dinners and golfing, he enjoyed sharing life with them. He loved playing with his grandchildren Ella, Madeleine and Michael. Their eyes would light up as they ran into the house to his hugs. Mike never met a stranger. In fact, the joke was, he knew everyone "north of the river." He greeted everyone with a smile, a wave from the car and a "hello." Oh, the stories he would tell! We couldn't go anywhere without him taking the "long" way, only to point out where so-and-so lived, where they played sports by their house, and how far he had to ride his bike to get there. Golf brought Mike so much joy and he played every day he could once he retired. Snow and rain couldn't deter him. He was a member at Tiffany Greens and loved the group of men he played with. He enjoyed many golf trips with his buddies. It warms our hearts to know that this group of men will always be called The Ryan Group as they're called to the first tee. He had his first Hole-in-One October 2014 on Hole 4 and his second December 2019 on Hole 6 both at Tiffany Greens. A true gentleman, Mike will be missed dearly by all his family and friends. The world was a better place with him in it. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.