Charles S. Bemis
Charles S. Bemis Charles "Charlie" Bemis, age 102, passed away peacefully September 9, 2020 at 6:02 am at Lakeview Village Care Center. Inurnment will be at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Charles was born in St Louis, Missouri to Charlotte and Walter Bemis on August 26, 1918 and is survived by: son Charles A. Bemis and wife Cathy of Rancho Mirage, California; son Dean F. Bemis and wife Claire of St. Charles, Illinois and grandson Blair Bemis of Seattle, Washington. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Walter and Richard Bemis and grandson Drew Bemis. Charles was a Navy pilot and served overseas in World War II, after which he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering. Charles spent his entire career as an engineering specialist with Travelers Insurance Company. As an active member of the Country Club Congregational Church, Charles was a life-long friend to many of his fellow members. Charles married Jane "Dean" Frances Maize on June 27, 1943in Pensacola, Florida, then moved to Norman Oklahoma (1946) and settled Kansas City (1948). As a couple, Charlie and Dean enjoyed square dancing and a busy social life with church friends and neighbors. Charlie is most often described as a perfect gentleman who treated everyone with respect. His love for his wife was his touchstone and he taught his two sons what was important in life. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages gifts to the County Club Congregational Church.


Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 13, 2020.
