|
|
Charles E. Trimble Charles "Chuck" Trimble was born on October 17, 1934 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania and died on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at his home in Overland Park, Kansas. He married Joyce Heacock on February 8, 1957 in Topeka, Kansas. Chuck was an Air Force veteran and worked at United Computing, New Eagle Communications where he was president and worked as an instructor for Shopsmith. He was a private pilot and served as District Governor in Kansas for the Rotary Club. He is survived by his wife, Joyce; son Jay and Leslie (Voit) Trimble; daughter in-law Susan (Ebrite) Trimble; brother in-law Alan Thomas.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 15, 2020