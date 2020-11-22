1/1
Charles Utter
1930 - 2020
Charles Utter
October 6, 1930 - November 16, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Charles R. Utter, 90, Kansas City, passed away November 16, 2020 at NorthCare Hospice House, North Kansas City, MO.
Memorial services are 1:00 PM Friday, November 27th at the McGilley Antioch Chapel, where a visitation will begin at 12:00 PM. Inurnment will follow at 3:30 PM in the Agency Cemetery, Agency, MO. Contributions are suggested to NorthCare Team of Kansas City Hospice or Agency Cemetery.
Charles was born October 6, 1930 in St. Joseph, MO to Claude M. and Amy (Smith) Utter. He grew up in St. Joseph and moved to Kansas City. After high school he joined the U.S. Navy and following settled his family in Kansas City. In 1951 he married Phyllis Brown. Charles worked in trailer brake sales for a Luthy-Emmons Corp and eventually retired from Haldex Midland Co. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; children, Rosyln K. Utter, Rhonda Lee Utter, and Charles R Utter, Jr.; brother, Raymond Utter, Sr. and a sister, Saramae Brinton.
Survivors include his daughter, Roxanne Lovelace; grandchildren, Eric M. (Nichole) Park; great grandchildren, Samantha Park and Eric Park, Jr.; grandchildren, Jamison Utter, Jennifer Utter, and great-grandson, Tristen Utter; and cherished family members including sister-in-law, Jean Powers Utter and her children and grandchildren.



Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
12:00 PM
McGilley Antioch Chapel
NOV
27
Memorial service
01:00 PM
McGilley Antioch Chapel
NOV
27
Inurnment
03:30 PM
Agency Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
8164537700
