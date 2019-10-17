Kansas City Star Obituaries
Charles Vandever Beesley Charles Vandever Beesley, 85, passed away, October 16, 2019, at his home in Leawood, KS from complications and treatment of esophageal cancer. He was born January 8, (a day that he proudly shared with Elvis Presley) 1934. Chuck grew up in Broken Arrow, OK, with his parents and sister, Susan Beesley Miller (Daniel) who survives him. He attended schools in Broken Arrow, and received his BS degree from the University of Tulsa. He went on to Baylor for his DDS, and UMKC his Oral Surgery. He did some teaching at Kansas City General Hospital where he met his future wife, Carol. Chuck entered the Navy and served as a dentist on the USS Henrico in Korea. He maintained his Navy ties, retiring from the Navy Reserves as an oral surgeon with rank of Commander. After coming out of the service, Chuck established his Oral Surgery offices in the Kansas City/Sedalia areas. He was a lifelong avid marathoner and loved triathlons. After he retired, Chuck was a docent at the Kansas City Zoo and enjoyed his time spent there. He also enjoyed volunteering at Wornall House. He married Carol C. Barrow on July 5, 1969, who survives him, and they have three children: Christopher C. Beesley (Jenni), Marshall Patrick Beesley (Michelle), and Elizabeth Beesley Paolini (Thomas). His children blessed him grandchildren: Alex and Anna Beesley, Max Beesley, and Edward and Julian Paolini. A memorial service will be held at 10am, Saturday, October 19 at McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Road, Kansas City, MO. A reception will follow. Please share a memory at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com. Donations may be made to the Kansas City Zoo in lieu of flowers. https://www.kansascityzoo.org/donations/donate-to-the-kansas-city-zoo/
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 17, 2019
