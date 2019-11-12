Kansas City Star Obituaries
Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
(913) 831-3345
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Maple Hill Cemetery
Charles Vernon House


1935 - 2019
Charles Vernon House Obituary
Charles Vernon House Charles Vernon House, 84, of Kansas City, KS passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at his home. He was born July 27, 1935 the son of Charles F. and Anna C. House in Kansas City. Charles worked for forty-two years as an electrician with the CertainTeed Corporation until retirement. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife Geraldine S. (McGee) House. He is survived by three children Vicky Needham (David) of Shawnee, KS; Michael House of Enola, Pennsylvania, and Tom W. House Sr. (Julia) of Shawnee, KS; thirteen grandchildren, Shannon, Jenifer, Valerie, Carrie, Thomas Jr., Susie, Angie, Tim, Jazz, Rayne, True, Loren, and Paige; eight great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Maple Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Kansas City Spay and Neuter Clinic, https://snkc.net/donate)
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 12, 2019
