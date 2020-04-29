|
Charles Vincent Giamalvo Charles (Chuck) Vincent Giamalvo, 77, died peacefully with wife, Barbara, by his side, on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Chuck was born on July 23, 1942, in Kansas City, MO to Charles & Irene (Jackson) Giamalvo. He attended Holy Rosary Catholic Grade School, Redemptorist Catholic High School, and Kansas State University, EMAW! He was a singer/songwriter, loving friend, brother, husband, father, & an awesome PawPaw. He will be missed greatly. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents Charles & Irene (Jackson) Giamalvo; and brother, Bob Giamalvo. He is survived by the love of his life, Barbara (Wisely) Giamalvo;daughters, Maggie Giamalvo (Jeff O'Neal) and Kate Jimenez (Ruben); grandsons, Dominic and Xavier Jimenez;sisters, Betty Hill (Rick) and Barbara Blum; sister-in-law, Chris Giamalvo;and severalnieces and nephews. There will be a private funeral at St Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, in Gladstone MO, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 11:00am. The service will be live streamed for family and friends not in attendance athttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQV4_L6WoNCKQEH2C6n3XAQ/?sub_confirmation=1.Celebrations of life will take place in Kansas City & Phoenix, later in the year. Fullobituary available athttps://www.muehlebachchapel.com/obits.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 29, 2020