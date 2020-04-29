Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
MUEHLEBACH FUNERAL HOME
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 444-2060
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
St Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church
live streamed athttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQV4_L6WoNCKQEH2C6n3XAQ/?sub_confirmation=1
Gladstone, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Giamalvo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Vincent Giamalvo


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Vincent Giamalvo Obituary
Charles Vincent Giamalvo Charles (Chuck) Vincent Giamalvo, 77, died peacefully with wife, Barbara, by his side, on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Chuck was born on July 23, 1942, in Kansas City, MO to Charles & Irene (Jackson) Giamalvo. He attended Holy Rosary Catholic Grade School, Redemptorist Catholic High School, and Kansas State University, EMAW! He was a singer/songwriter, loving friend, brother, husband, father, & an awesome PawPaw. He will be missed greatly. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents Charles & Irene (Jackson) Giamalvo; and brother, Bob Giamalvo. He is survived by the love of his life, Barbara (Wisely) Giamalvo;daughters, Maggie Giamalvo (Jeff O'Neal) and Kate Jimenez (Ruben); grandsons, Dominic and Xavier Jimenez;sisters, Betty Hill (Rick) and Barbara Blum; sister-in-law, Chris Giamalvo;and severalnieces and nephews. There will be a private funeral at St Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, in Gladstone MO, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 11:00am. The service will be live streamed for family and friends not in attendance athttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQV4_L6WoNCKQEH2C6n3XAQ/?sub_confirmation=1.Celebrations of life will take place in Kansas City & Phoenix, later in the year. Fullobituary available athttps://www.muehlebachchapel.com/obits.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
MUEHLEBACH FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of MUEHLEBACH FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -