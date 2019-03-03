Charles W. Cordill Sr. Charles W. Cordill, Sr, 81, Burlington, died on February 7, 2019, at the Burlington Life Care Center. Charles was born on August 27, 1937, in Kansas City, Kansas, to Charlie Hunter and Helen Knoupf. "Charlie" was an avid fisherman and hunter. He enjoyed taking his children out for a day on the lake, where he imparted to them his wisdom while they gained an appreciation for nature, outboard motors, and Vienna sausage in the can. Charlie loved to sing a good song, even when he didn't know all the lyrics. He was a good man and father. Charles served as an Officer with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, the Los Alamos, NM. Police Department, the Wyandotte County, KS. Sheriff's Office, and as a Security Officer for the U.S.D. #500 School District until 1988. Previously, He served in the Kansas Army National Guard until 1963. Charles was a perpetual lifetime member of the Wyandotte Masonic Lodge #3. He was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. Charles married Nancy Billings on November 20, 2004, in Burlington. Charles is survived by his wife, Nancy, of the home, his children, Charles, Jr (Sunny) Cordill, Pearl City, HI, David (Chris) Cordill, KC, MO, Kerry David, Austin, TX, Gregory (Rosemary) Cordill, KC, KS, Jennifer (Thomas) Terrien, KC, KS, Timothy (Robin) Cordill, KC, KS, and Carmen Cordill, Frederick, MD, 11 Grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring. Contributions can be made to OK Kids, and may be sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, P.O. Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.

