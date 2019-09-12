|
Charles W. Silver Charles W. Silver, 88, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019. Charles was born October 27, 1930 in Kansas City, MO. He retired after 26 years of service from the Kansas City Police Department, ending his career with the K-9 Unit. Charles was a Korean War veteran, having served in the Army. Charles was a member of Blue Springs Christian Church and a past Scout Master for the Boy Scouts. Charles was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Leatha J. Silver. Survivors include his three children: Brad (Karen) Silver, of KCMO; Greg (Mika) Silver, of Hawaii; and Melinda Silver, of Higginsville, MO; two grandchildren: Stephanie (Eric) McMillian of KCMO; and Kate (Robby) Malone of KCMO; and a great-granddaughter, Ava McMillian. The family will receive friends on Saturday, Sept 14th from 12 to 2pm with a funeral service beginning at 2pm. All services will take place at Floral Hills Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 12, 2019