Charles W. "Chuck" Stratford
Charles W. "Chuck" Stratford Our beloved Chuck passed away peacefully at home after a long illness. Chuck was married to Lois Kelly Stratford for 61 years and they had one daughter, Kelly Herman (Jon). Chuck was one of the most respected homebuilders and contractors and built well over 1000 homes in the Kansas City area. He was admired for his integrity, honesty and quality of work. No one was more passionate about their profession. Chuck was born in Billings, Montana, the youngest of 7 children, to Harry Haines Stratford and Katherine Louise Stratford. Chuck was an avid golfer, tennis player and sports enthusiast. He also loved reading. The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to caregiver Judith Raynor and those at Kansas City Hospice. Due to Covid restrictions, there will be a private family graveside burial in place of a service at this time. Please send donations, in lieu of flowers, to Wayside Waifs, 3901 Martha Truman Rd, KCMO 64137 or any other local animal shelter in Chuck's name. He was such an animal lover! For more information and to leave condolences visit: www.mtmoriah.net.


Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 16, 2020.
