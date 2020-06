Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles Wesley Wing Charles Wesley "Bud" Wing, 92, of Warsaw, passed away May 26, 2020, in Warsaw, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Pence-Lovell England Post #1773, Carroll County, MO.



