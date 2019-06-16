Charles Keller Wissel Charles Wissel of Leawood departed this world on May 24, 2019. He was born in Kansas City on June 17, 1923, and graduated from Westport High School. He married Elizabeth Marie McClain on February 9, 1944 while on furlough from the Army, and celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary with her this year. He fought in the invasion of Okinawa. After the war, he returned to Betty and earned a mechanical engineering degree through the GI Bill from the Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy in Rolla, now Missouri University of Science and Technology. He is survived by his wife Betty; four sons Fred (Kathern) and grandaughter Kaye; Kenneth (Kathleen) and grandsons James, Scott, and Mark; Ronald (Beth) and grandsons Brian and Taylor; Larry (Nancy) and grandaughters Sarah and Heidi; fifteen great-grandchildren; and brother Richard. He was preceeded in death by his parents Charles James and Virginia. He was a supervisor at Kansas City Gas Service Company until his retirement. He then was employed another ten years by Enterprise Car Rental. He was a long-term member of Roanoke Baptist Church, and a member of the Engineers Club of Kansas City. Graveside services were held May 30, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Roanoke Baptist Church, 3950 Wyoming, Kansas City MO

