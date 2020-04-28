|
Charline A. McClellan Charline Ann McClellan, 91, of Kansas City, MO, died Friday, April 24, 2020 at New Mark Care Center. She was born July 14, 1928 in Cole Camp, MO, the daughter of Hugh L. and Alice M. (Longman) Mott. On September 11, 1981, at Central United Methodist Church of Kansas City, she was united in marriage to M. Earl McClellan, who preceded her in death. Charline graduated from Emporia High School, Emporia, KS, and attended Emporia State University where she was a member of the Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority. She was a volunteer for Kendallwood Hospice and a longtime member and volunteer of Platte Woods United Methodist Church. She worked as a secretary for Langley Optical Company until her retirement in 1981. Surviving is one niece, Allison (Steve) Duke of Upland, CA, and one great niece, Alyssa Duke. She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert A. Mott, and three sisters: Mary E. Zack, Marjorie L. Williams, and Alice E. Riley. A graveside service will be held at 2:00pm on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Terrace Park Cemetery, Kansas City, MO.
