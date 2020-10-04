Charlotte Ann GravesSeptember 30, 2020Kansas City, Missouri - Charlotte Ann Graves, 85, Kansas City, MO passed away September 30, 2020.Charlotte was a devout Christian and taught Sunday School at Spruce St. Matthews Baptist Church. She later attended Friendship Baptist Church. Charlotte enjoyed crossword puzzles. As a prayer warrior, she loved people and donated her time to various charities. She retired from Trinity Lutheran after 30 years in the radiology department.Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, William; great-grandson, Lorenzo Boles; and parents, James and Agnes McLean. She is survived by a daughter, Denise Hayes; a granddaughter, Kellie (Mike) Graves; a grandson Shannon Graves; great-grandchildren Ashley Boles, Morgan Graves, Caulin Graves, Alijah Norris; and a beloved sister, Barbara J. Mitchell; and a host of other relatives and friends.Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 8 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Rd., KCMO. Interment at Forest Hill Cemetery.