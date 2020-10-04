1/1
Charlotte Ann Graves
September 30, 2020
Kansas City, Missouri - Charlotte Ann Graves, 85, Kansas City, MO passed away September 30, 2020.
Charlotte was a devout Christian and taught Sunday School at Spruce St. Matthews Baptist Church. She later attended Friendship Baptist Church. Charlotte enjoyed crossword puzzles. As a prayer warrior, she loved people and donated her time to various charities. She retired from Trinity Lutheran after 30 years in the radiology department.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband, William; great-grandson, Lorenzo Boles; and parents, James and Agnes McLean. She is survived by a daughter, Denise Hayes; a granddaughter, Kellie (Mike) Graves; a grandson Shannon Graves; great-grandchildren Ashley Boles, Morgan Graves, Caulin Graves, Alijah Norris; and a beloved sister, Barbara J. Mitchell; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 8 at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Rd., KCMO. Interment at Forest Hill Cemetery.



Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
8169422004
