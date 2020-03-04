|
|
Charlotte Anne Rucker Charlotte Anne Rucker (nee Haize) died in Kansas City, Kansas on February 28, 2020 at age 87. Anne was born to parents Martha Elizabeth Fellingham and Clarence R. Haize on November 13, 1932 in Chicago, IL. She graduated from Seneca High School in 1950. She worked for many years as a bookkeeper for Clarkson Construction Company. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters and a grandson, Drew Bicknell. Anne is survived by her children: Debra Pahura of Bonner Springs; Sheree Bicknell of Bonner Springs and Kevin Rucker of Overland Park as well as her grandchildren: Kristie Blunt Welder, Laura Scarborough, Spencer Wolff, Derek Bicknell, Stephanie Brewer, Mark Rucker, Lindsay Rucker, her great-grandchildren and many nieces & nephews. At Anne's request, there will only be graveside services. Donations may be made to the City Union Mission.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 4, 2020