Charlotte Catherine (Boley) Denesha

Charlotte Catherine (Boley) Denesha Obituary
Charlotte Catherine (Boley) Denesha Charlotte Catherine (Boley) Denesha, 80, of Merriam, Kan., passed away on Nov. 11, 2019. She was born October 20, 1939 in Topeka, daughter of Leo and Annabelle (Moore) Boley. Charlotte graduated from Kansas State University and received her Masters Degree in Education from UMKC. For more than three decades she taught in the Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools, first at Parker Elementary School and then at Rosedale Middle School where she retired in 1999. She will be remembered for her passion for teaching, history, and gardening. Her husband Charles (Ted) Denesha II preceded her in death in 2014. She is survived by her son Roger, daughter Julie and Todd Feeback.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 17, 2019
