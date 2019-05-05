Charlotte Evoynne Withrow Charlotte Evoynne Withrow was born January 27, 1937 in Blackwell, OK to William Robert Withrow and Audrey Elizabeth Klingenberg. She lived in Blackwell and Newkirk OK and graduated high school in Ulysses, KS. She received a B.A in Religion and Religious Education from Phillips University, and worked at First Christian Church in Abilene, TX and served as director of Christian education at Countryside Christian Church in Mission, KS. Charlotte earned her Master's degree in Social Work from KU and worked at KU Medical Center, OB/Gyn and Newborn Nursery, for over 16 years. She loved flowers and gardening, singing, traveling, entertaining, wearing bright beautiful hats to church and festive socks to cheer her favorite sports teams. She was always eager to cheerfully help others in need. Even after a tragic car accident left her requiring care from others, her easy smile, sense of humor, and positive outlook encouraged and brightened the days of her caregivers. Charlotte went to be with the Lord April 23, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, brother Russell E. Withrow, niece Kathy Withrow Miller, and long-time companion Wynell Greene. She is survived by sister Audrey Maxine Johnson, nephews Mark L. Withrow and Stephen E. Withrow, nieces Rebecca Ingram and Sara Hall, 5 great-nephews, 3 great-nieces, 2 great-great-nephews, 2 great-great nieces, and close cousin Diana Hatfield. The family wishes to thank devoted caregiver Jasmine Rodriguez and the staff at Tallgrass Creek for their loving care. A Memorial and Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 1200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com

