Charlotte Garbee
1942 - 2020
Charlotte Garbee
February 2, 1942 - September 30, 2020
Shawnee, Kansas - Charlotte Kay Garbee, 78, of Shawnee, KS passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at her home. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 5 at the Amos Family Funeral Home. Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 6 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11311 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the church or Interim Hospice 10977 Granada Ln, Ste 205 Overland Park, KS 66211. Covid-19 restrictions will apply. Masks will be required. Charlotte was born February 19, 1942 to the late Peter and Eunice Innes in Kansas City, KS. She graduated from Turner High School in 1960 and attended Kansas City Dental School, currently UMKC, to be a dental assistant. On May 25, 1963 Charlotte married Richard "Dick" Garbee. Charlotte was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic parish and served for over twenty years on the funeral lunch committee; as well as several other roles in the parish. She continued to serve the less fortunate and hungry by working at the St. Mary's Food Kitchen in Kansas City, Kansas. Charlotte was proud of her family's Scottish heritage and was a member of the Lady Nancy Astor Chapter of the Daughters of the British Empire. Charlotte helped by making Brit-ish toffee and Scottish short-bread for the British Tea Faire in Kansas City. She was also a member of the Innes Clan Society. She enjoyed visiting her cousins in Scotland. Charlotte also helped in the kitchen for the Platte County Steam and Gas Engine Association events. She is preceded in death by her sister, Linda Bishop. Charlotte is survived by her loving husband Dick; three children, Brian Gar-bee and wife Debby; Sean Gar-bee and wife Jonna; Anne Smith and husband Aaron; six grandchildren, Tyler Garbee; Elizabeth Garbee; Jacob Garbee; Abbey Smith; Amelia Smith; Archie Smith; and niece, Laurie Annis.



Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 4, 2020.
