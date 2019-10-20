Kansas City Star Obituaries
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Keeling Bliss

Charlotte Keeling Bliss Obituary
Charlotte Keeling Bliss Charlotte Keeling Bliss, 89, of Kansas City, MO, died October 13, at the Kansas City Hospice House. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 25, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS. Private Burial. Memorial Services will be held at the Bishop Spencer Place Chapel, 4301 Madison Ave, K.C., MO on Saturday, October 26, at 11:30 a.m. Charlotte was born July 12th, 1930, the only child of Dr's. Irene Cutter and Charles William Keeling. She attended Sunset Hill School beginning in Preschool and graduating from High School in 1948. She attended Briarcliff Junior College in New York for 2 years and graduated with a BA in Art History from MU in 1953. She was a member of Pi Beta Phi while at MU. She toured Europe the summer of 1953 with two of her Aunts. She married G. Marshall Bliss Jr. February 6th, 1954 and had 3 children; George, Irene, and Charlotte. She had been a member of the Junior League of Kansas City, MO, a volunteer at the Nelson Art Gallery, and a model for Woolf Brothers, Harzfeld's, Macys, and Cricket West early in her career. She worked at Hall's on the Plaza for over a decade in the Fine Arts Department. She was Retail Consultant for Royal Copenhagen in the US during the 1980's. Charlotte opened and operated Fine Lines, a retail store in Fairway specializing in Fine Linens during the 1990's. Charlotte and Marshall enjoyed traveling to Florida and cruising during their retirement. Charlotte loved to entertain, cook gourmet meals, garden and decorate the home lavishly during the holidays. Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 53 years, and her daughter, Charlotte. Her survivors include her son, George M. Bliss III of KC, MO; daughter, Irene (Steve) Adams of Lenexa, KS; son-in-law, Gary Morrison of Roeland Park, KS; two grandchildren Sarah (Chris Hardin) Adams of Fallbrook, CA and Tim Adams of Lenexa, KS, and one great-grandchild, Felix Hardin. The family wishes to express their deepest thanks to the nurses and staff of Kansas City Hospice and Bishop Spencer Place. Memorial Contributions may be made to Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care or to Bishop Spencer Place's Benevolent Care. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444)
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 20, 2019
