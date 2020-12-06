Charlotte Lander
December 3, 2020
Stilwell, Kansas - Charlotte Marie Lander, 74 of Stilwell, Kansas passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord and Savior, surrounded by family on December 3, 2020 at KU Medical Center in Kansas City.
Charlotte was born November 4, 1946 in Manhattan, New York City to Elizabeth Ann (Heble) Rieke and Charles Herman Rieke. At age 3, the family moved to the small town of Atwood KS. Charlotte and her 6 siblings enjoyed their family time in Atwood. Always the hard worker, Charlotte worked at the Dairy Queen for a whopping 25 cents an hour! But conversely always being frugal she and her friends would sometimes sneak into the local Drive-In Theater!
Shortly after graduation, in 1965 the family moved to the Polish Hill area of Kansas City Kansas across the street from Saint Joseph's Catholic Church on Vermont Avenue. Not long after the family moved to Kansas City, tragedy struck as Charlotte's father passed away at the young age of 43.
But as fate would have it, in 1967 Charlotte met the love of her life Brian Lander at Wyandotte County Lake's Lakeside Dance Club as it was known then. She played hard to get, and her family gave Brian the 3rd degree, but eventually love prevailed and they were married on May 25, 1968 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Kansas City, Kansas.
Charlotte, again always the hard worker, worked at ATT Long Lines on Main St. in Downtown Kansas City until 1975. Thereafter she raised their two young children Chad (b 1969) and Brady (b 1975) and helped Brian as he started up his gift and novelty business.
Enjoying the fruits of their hard work, in 1979 Charlotte and Brian built their dreamhouse in Stilwell, Kansas on 2 acres. She enjoyed landscaping, gardening, and collecting anything with a Holstein cow on it! She later worked at companies in town such as AAA, Security Land & Title, and Chicago Title. More recently she worked with her son for the last few years of her life, where they both enjoyed seeing each other nearly every day.
Charlotte's greatest joys in life were far and away her family. A truly selfless and loving woman, she never missed a family event, watched her grandkids, brought the tastiest homemade desserts, and worked hard cleaning up the messes everyone made. She would accompany her sisters and granddaughters antiquing during the Christmas season. A doting and loving mother, she carried that tradition on to her grandchildren. Charlotte enjoyed the tradition of taking them shopping before school started every year and surprising them with special gifts throughout the year. Modest and incredibly generous with her time, treasure, and talents, Charlotte would literally give you the coat off her back if it meant you'd be more comfortable.
She is survived by her husband Brian of Stilwell, and her two sons, Brady Lander of Aurora, Colorado, Chad and wife Brenda of Leawood. Three Grandchildren – Grant, Caroline, and Victoria Lander of Leawood. Sister Louise Rieke of Shawnee Mission, and brothers Kurt and wife Terry Rieke of Kansas City, Greg and wife Barbara Rieke of Tyler, Texas, John Rieke of Bucyrus, Kansas,
Visitation will be Monday December 14th 2020 from 9:30-10:30 am at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 7231 Mission Rd,, Prairie Village, KS, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 am with burial to follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Lenexa, KS.
Memorials may be made to Charlotte's favorite organizations: Catholic Charities or Wayside Waifs.
