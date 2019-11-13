|
|
Charlotte Louise (Aaron) Hawes Charlotte Louise (Aaron) Hawes, 91, of Leavenworth, Kan., died, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Medicalodges Leavenworth. Born April 1, 1928. Married Daniel William Hawes in Leavenworth; he preceded her in death in 1994. She was also preceded in death by her son, Daniel W. Hawes, Jr. in 2014, and her daughter, Sharon L. Houppert, in 2019. She is survived by two daughters, Donna Noll, Lansing, Kan., Cathy Hawes, Overland Park, Kan; and a son, David Hawes, Kansas City, Mo.; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at the R.L. Leintz Funeral Home, with the rosary prayed at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, at St. Casimir Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 13, 2019