Charlotte M. Canfield Gabler Charlotte Gabler, 91, Overland Park, KS passed away on August 29th, 2019 at her home. A visitation will be held at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203 on Tuesday, September 3rd from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. A graveside service will be held at Johnson County Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, September 4th at 10:30 AM. Charlotte was born in Kansas City, MO to Albert and Blanche Canfield. She was a devoted wife of 52 years to Fred H. Gabler Jr. of Gabler's Nursery who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Bradley. Survivors include her sister, Fran Hall; a son, John D. Gabler (Kathryn), two daughters, Lynn Long (Tim) and Kathy Allen (Bob); grandchildren, Jason, Cassi, John II, Aaron; and four great grandchildren. Contributions in honor of Charlotte are welcome at Overland Park Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 1, 2019