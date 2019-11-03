Kansas City Star Obituaries
Charlotte Mae Roos Hofrichter Charlotte Mae Roos Hofrichter age 91, of Olathe, KS formerly of Port Charlotte, Charlotte, FL. and Cincinnati, Ohio died on October 29, 2019. Visitation will be 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church Wea, Bucyrus, KS. Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the church. Burial will be later in Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Pittsburgh, PA. next to her husband. To read full obituary online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 3, 2019
