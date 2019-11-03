|
|
Charlotte Mae Roos Hofrichter Charlotte Mae Roos Hofrichter age 91, of Olathe, KS formerly of Port Charlotte, Charlotte, FL. and Cincinnati, Ohio died on October 29, 2019. Visitation will be 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church Wea, Bucyrus, KS. Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the church. Burial will be later in Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Pittsburgh, PA. next to her husband. To read full obituary online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 3, 2019