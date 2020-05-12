Charlotte Marie Reynolds Charlotte Marie Reynolds, age 66, who was born on July 29, 1953, passed away on April 2, 2020 after an unexpected medical event. She was preceded in death by her mother, Avery Lorie Benning and her grandparents, John Edward Benning, and Cora Isabel (Ross) Benning, who farmed in Wayne, Nebraska and had a dairy farm in Pittsville, Wisconsin. Ms. Reynolds is survived by the sunshine of her life, her daughters Ziya Khanum Reynolds and Zarrin-Taj Reynolds. Ms. Reynolds was a dog lover through and through and met many of her lifelong friends through her dogs. She was beloved "dogmom" to so many canine companions and was endlessly dedicated to their care and well-being. Ms. Reynolds' other passion was finding new ways to express her creative drive. Her artistic talents took many different forms, including painting ceramics, building unique crafts, sewing quilts, painting Santa figurines and repurposing antique teapots. Even in retirement, Ms. Reynolds found new ways to invent distinctive art that would be a perfect fit for a particular person. She made it her mission to express her love for people through the things she made and did for them. Ms. Reynolds was a dear friend to so many people around the world. Through her endless generosity to all her friends, she was a living lesson about friendship and loyalty. People close to her knew they could depend on her, whether it was for a big promise or a small favor. She loved and was loved by her best friend of 35 years, Mary K Soetaert, and her children Auston and Nina, and also her close friend of 20 years, Nisha Naik, and her children Talia and Landry for whom she cherished being" Gramma Char." A celebration of life will be held in Independence, Missouri in the summer of 2020. Arrangement by: Thatcher's Funeral Home, Inc.



