Charlotte Marie Reynolds
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte Marie Reynolds Charlotte Marie Reynolds, age 66, who was born on July 29, 1953, passed away on April 2, 2020 after an unexpected medical event. She was preceded in death by her mother, Avery Lorie Benning and her grandparents, John Edward Benning, and Cora Isabel (Ross) Benning, who farmed in Wayne, Nebraska and had a dairy farm in Pittsville, Wisconsin. Ms. Reynolds is survived by the sunshine of her life, her daughters Ziya Khanum Reynolds and Zarrin-Taj Reynolds. Ms. Reynolds was a dog lover through and through and met many of her lifelong friends through her dogs. She was beloved "dogmom" to so many canine companions and was endlessly dedicated to their care and well-being. Ms. Reynolds' other passion was finding new ways to express her creative drive. Her artistic talents took many different forms, including painting ceramics, building unique crafts, sewing quilts, painting Santa figurines and repurposing antique teapots. Even in retirement, Ms. Reynolds found new ways to invent distinctive art that would be a perfect fit for a particular person. She made it her mission to express her love for people through the things she made and did for them. Ms. Reynolds was a dear friend to so many people around the world. Through her endless generosity to all her friends, she was a living lesson about friendship and loyalty. People close to her knew they could depend on her, whether it was for a big promise or a small favor. She loved and was loved by her best friend of 35 years, Mary K Soetaert, and her children Auston and Nina, and also her close friend of 20 years, Nisha Naik, and her children Talia and Landry for whom she cherished being" Gramma Char." A celebration of life will be held in Independence, Missouri in the summer of 2020. Arrangement by: Thatcher's Funeral Home, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thatcher's Funeral Home, Inc.
1520 North 5th Street
Kansas City, KS 66101
(913) 321-1211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved