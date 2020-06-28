Charmaine Andrea Bobski Charmaine passed away on January 27th at 3:38 am, 2020 at the age of 51. Charmaine fiercely fought a long battle with breast cancer. She leaves behind her parents Gloria and Jim Bobski, her younger brother Trent, along with family in US and Canada. Her training and career as a Registered Nurse were among her proudest achievements. She graduated with honors at BMCC in Manhattan, NY. Charmaine's career as a Registered Nurse included Moses Lake, Wa and Everett, Wa. At Charmaine's request, her ashes will be distributed at Deception Pass, Wa, a beautiful Pacific Ocean estuary. Charmaine was greatly loved and treasured by her family, friends and will be remembered for eternity "Always in our minds and forever in our hearts."



