Charmaine Andrea Bobski
Charmaine Andrea Bobski Charmaine passed away on January 27th at 3:38 am, 2020 at the age of 51. Charmaine fiercely fought a long battle with breast cancer. She leaves behind her parents Gloria and Jim Bobski, her younger brother Trent, along with family in US and Canada. Her training and career as a Registered Nurse were among her proudest achievements. She graduated with honors at BMCC in Manhattan, NY. Charmaine's career as a Registered Nurse included Moses Lake, Wa and Everett, Wa. At Charmaine's request, her ashes will be distributed at Deception Pass, Wa, a beautiful Pacific Ocean estuary. Charmaine was greatly loved and treasured by her family, friends and will be remembered for eternity "Always in our minds and forever in our hearts."

Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 28, 2020.
