Chelta Rose Chenoweth Chelta Rose Chenoweth (n‚e Belt) passed away at 78 on Saturday, March 30 due to a massive stroke. "Shelly" spent most of her young life in Indiana where she graduated from North Central High School in 1958 and Indiana State University in 1964. Shelly met and married her husband John in 1965. They moved to Kansas City when he was accepted to medical school. Shelly supported the two of them on her meager teacher's salary through those four (very lean) years. She chaired the English Department at Washington High in KCK. After John graduated they moved to Olathe, KS and lived there for nearly 40 years before retiring to Surprise, AZ. A devoted, loving and fiercely loyal wife and mother, Shelly stayed home for more than a decade to raise a daughter and son. She returned to teaching in the mid-1980s primarily at Olathe South High School. A strong Christian, Shelly was an avid reader of the Bible and kept one on her classroom desk. In retirement, she gardened, quilted, wrote poetry, led Bible studies, and finished writing an unpublished gothic novel. Shelly is survived by her husband of nearly 54 years, Dr. John Richard Chenoweth; her daughter Elizabeth Ember Conatser, of Lexington, SC (Beth's husband Blake, and their children Blake Ember and Cole); and her son Markham Sterling Chenoweth, of Arlington, VA (Mark's wife Laura, and their children Lydia and William). Shelly's ashes will be interred on May 11 at Montmorenci Cemetery in Indiana. The full version of this obituary is available at https://www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com/obituaries/

