Cheri Lee Fleck Cheri L. Fleck, formally of Platte City, MO, passed away peacefully at the home of her son, Andy and daughter-in-law, Paula, on January 8, 2020 in Laveen, AZ. Cheri was born July 2, 1948, to Arthur E. and Donna R. Green [Eagan] in Chicago, IL. She was a 1966 graduate of Rich East High School of Park Forest, IL and attended Illinois State University in Normal, IL. She worked in the newspaper business most of her life, starting as a Line-O-Type setter for The Chicago Sun Times in 1968. Cheri also worked for The Williams Press Publications (The Star Newspapers) of Chicago Heights, IL, The Bradenton Herald, Bradenton, FL, and The Kansas City Star. She retired from The KC Star in 2010 as a National Advertising Administrative Assistant. While working for The Star, Cheri was involved in many charitable activities including The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City, Operation Backpack, Project Warmth and she served as a co-ordinator for the annual United Way Fund Drive. It was while serving on the United Way Committee that she initiated the "Chili Cook-off" fund raising event that took place in the court yard of The Star Building. This was to become an annual event. Cheri was named The Kansas City Star employee of the year in 1999. Cheri is survived by her husband Jeffrey J. Fleck of The Villages, FL, son Jeffrey A. Fleck [Paula Pastor] of Laveen, AZ, mother Donna R. Green [Arthur], sisters Cynthia L. Margulin [Robert] of Park Forest, IL, and Kimberly L. Isaacs [John] of Crown Point IN; grandchildren Cody N. McAdams of Smithville, MO, and Madison N. McAdams of Marietta, GA; Three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Arthur E., and daughter, Jennifer L. McAdams.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 19, 2020