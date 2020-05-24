Cheryl A. Gepford
Cheryl A. Gepford Cheryl Gepford passed away on May 11,2020 in Overland Park, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence F. Gepford She is survived by her children, Lawrence F. (Rick) Gepford Jr, Brian J Gepford, Leslie K. Barnett, Elizabeth McCulley, and John M. Gepford, fourteen grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. Cheryl was a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City with a BA and MA in art. She loved music, art and travel. She volunteered with the Kansas City Symphony. The family really appreciates the great people at Forest Creek who took such great care of her. A private memorial is planned. The family requests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Kansas City Symphony. For a full tribute, please see www.signaturefunerals.com. Arr: Signature Funerals 816-214-5174.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
