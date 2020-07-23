Cheryl Ann (Dinwiddie) Bink Cheryl Ann (Dinwiddie) Bink, 62, died peacefully on July 21, 2020. Cheryl was born on September 29, 1957 in Kansas City to Richard and Margaret Dinwiddie. She worked at the Kansas City Star for nearly 39 years. Cheryl had two children, Spencer and Whitney. She was dedicated mother who also loved her granddogs Hank and Chevy and grandcat Bones. She is preceded in death by her parents Richard and Margaret Dinwiddie. Cheryl is survived by her son Spencer; daughter Whitney; siblings, Michael (Regina) Dinwiddie, Janet (Dennis) Bogart, Joy (Mike) Ashpaugh, Rich (Janice) Dinwiddie, and Livia (Rick) Stock; and many nieces and nephews. A visitation is scheduled for Friday, July, 24 at 10:00 am with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 am both at Northland Cathedral, 101 NW 99th St, Kansas City, MO 64155. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Cheryl's life.