1/
Cheryl Ann (Dinwiddie) Bink
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cheryl Ann (Dinwiddie) Bink Cheryl Ann (Dinwiddie) Bink, 62, died peacefully on July 21, 2020. Cheryl was born on September 29, 1957 in Kansas City to Richard and Margaret Dinwiddie. She worked at the Kansas City Star for nearly 39 years. Cheryl had two children, Spencer and Whitney. She was dedicated mother who also loved her granddogs Hank and Chevy and grandcat Bones. She is preceded in death by her parents Richard and Margaret Dinwiddie. Cheryl is survived by her son Spencer; daughter Whitney; siblings, Michael (Regina) Dinwiddie, Janet (Dennis) Bogart, Joy (Mike) Ashpaugh, Rich (Janice) Dinwiddie, and Livia (Rick) Stock; and many nieces and nephews. A visitation is scheduled for Friday, July, 24 at 10:00 am with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 am both at Northland Cathedral, 101 NW 99th St, Kansas City, MO 64155. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Cheryl's life.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
10:00 AM
Northland Cathedral
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Northland Cathedral
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
White Chapel Funeral Home
6600 NE ANTIOCH RD
Gladstone, MO 64119
8164528419
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved